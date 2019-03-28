Man accused of stealing TV, diapers, cigarettes now paying the price

Jack Digrigoli, 47, charged with stealing from the same Walmart 3 times this month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Jack Digrigoli, 47, has been arrested three times on various charges of theft after deputies said he stole a television, carton of cigarettes and diapers on separate days over the past month from the St. Augustine Walmart store.

On March 5, deputies said the man tried to use a debit card, but when it was denied he grabbed cigarettes and ran out of the door and into his car.

A St. John's County deputy was nearby and said he tried to pull Digrigoli over by turning on his police lights. The deputy said he exited the car and tried to flee on foot.

He didn't get far before he was arrested and booked into the St. John's County Jail.

In the second instance on March 19, deputies said Digrigoli grabbed a 50-inch TV and walked out of the Walmart. He was arrested again.

And the third time, he was arrested on charges he stole diapers and baby wipes.

