Man accused of taking car from dealership on 'joy ride' to Jacksonville

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a man who they said took a car from a dealership on a "joy ride" to Jacksonville.

Kenneth Elton Ward, 48, is wanted on a charge of grand theft, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Ward walked into Beaver Toyota St. Augustine, retrieved a pair of keys to a 2019 Toyota Camry, located the vehicle in the new car inventory and drove it to Jacksonville.

The stolen car was later located by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at TIAA Bank Field, deputies said.

Deputies described Ward as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds and having blue eyes. They said his last known address is East Adams Street, but said he's also been known to be at various locations in St. Augustine.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

