Man accused of threatening St. Augustine mayor arrested

According to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Nancy Shaver was threatened by Cyrus Bowie at a public event Thursday.

A St. Johns County man was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of making threats against the mayor of St. Augustine.

Cyrus Bowie, 41, was actively disrupting a public symposium being conducted by Mayor Nancy Shaver at St. Johns River State College, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said witnesses provided sworn testimonies that Bowie repeated statements such as "kill yourself," and "why don't you kill yourself" directed toward Shaver. Security guards called the Sheriff's Office when they said Bowie refused to leave and actively resisted efforts to eject him.

He remains in jail Friday on $1,500 bond on charges of battery on an officer and corruption of public moral decency.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.