Man accused of threatening to cut another man's throat with box cutter

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies on Friday arrested a man accused of threatening to cut another man with the victim's box cutter, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Bennett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

According to an arrest report, Bennett, 50, was arrested Friday night at the Publix at Nocatee Town Center.

Investigators said Bennett reached for the box cutter on the victim's hip and threatened two separate times to cut his throat.

The arrest report shows deputies saw surveillance video that showed the victim, whose age was not released, backing up as the suspect kept walking closer toward him.

As of Monday afternoon, Bennett remained in the St. Johns County jail on $25,000 bond, according to online jail records.

