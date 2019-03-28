Man accused of trying to kill deputy with homemade shotgun

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested after he tried to fire a homemade shotgun at a deputy who was attempting to apprehend him on unrelated charges, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Chuck Mulligan, with the Sheriff's Office, said on March 26 deputies were sent to a home in St. Augustine in reference to a disturbance and a man who was wanted for a probation violation. When the first deputy arrived, Brad Timothy Germain, 41, pointed an object at the deputy's chest and face before running off.

Other deputies were called to assist, and they found the man in a wooded area nearby, Mulligan said. They said they found Germain was in possession of a 12 gauge shotgun round.

Deputies learned the device that was pointed at the deputy, which resembled a metal pipe, was actually a homemade firearm, Mulligan said.

According to Mulligan, when deputies took a closer look at the firearm, they found a "strike mark" on the primer of a shell inside, indicating it was ready to be fired.

While deputies walked Germain to a patrol car, he attempted to break free and a deputy's hand was injured, the Sheriff's Office said. Germain was brought under control and taken to the St. Johns County Jail.

Germain was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest in addition to his probation violation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.