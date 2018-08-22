St. Augustine man charged with cruelty toward child

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Augustine man was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of cruelty toward a child, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Allen Raynor, 24, was booked early Tuesday into the St. Johns County jail, where he was ordered held on $3,500 bond.

According to his arrest report, deputies were called after Raynor allegedly hit a girl younger than 18 and cut the girl with a knife.

The girl had redness and bruising around her face and lacerations to her stomach, according to deputies.

The girl was treated for her injuries and Raynor was taken into custody, deputies said.

