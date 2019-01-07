Man arrested in armed robbery of Circle K gas station on US 1

ST.JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies arrested a 52-year-old man who they say robbed the Circle K gas station located along U.S. 1 North early Monday morning with a pellet gun then fled on a bicycle.

Detectives said while deputies were searching an area about a quarter of a mile away, they found a man on a bicycle matching the robber's description. He was dressed in the same type of clothing, which included a jacket with fur around the collar, according to deputies.

Deputies said he had cash on him but no weapon, so they searched the area looking for a gun and located the pellet gun.

The suspect was identified as Kennieth Earl Baker, 52, of St. Augustine. He was arrested, charged with armed robbery and booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

