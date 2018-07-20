Florida man arrested in connection with attempted homicide, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested in connection with an attempted homicide in Brevard County, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken into custody after a series of events that began late Tuesday evening when a deputy went to a Circle K gas station on State Road 16 along Interstate 95.

An employee at the gas station said a man entered the store and went into the bathroom, deputies said. After an hour, the man had not exited the restroom, so the employee requested he leave the room and the property.

The employee said the man did not respond to his request and did not leave, deputies said. The employee called the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they attempted to have a conversation with the man, but he would not speak to them, nor would he leave.

After 15 minutes of attempting to create a dialogue with the man and his refusal to speak or leave the store, he was arrested under the name of "John Doe" for trespassing and resisting without violence, deputies said.

All attempts to identify the man with technology were unsuccessful, which indicated the man may have had no criminal background, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, deputies said a Road Ranger with the Florida Department of Transportation stopped for an abandoned car on I-95.

It was discovered while conducting a tag check that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Brevard County, deputies said. The vehicle and possible occupant were wanted in connection with an attempted homicide in Brevard County, deputies said.

According to deputies, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrived and assisted the Road Ranger until Sheriff's Office investigators could arrive and take possession of the vehicle for forensic processing.

Investigators with the Palm Bay Police Department were able to provide a description and photo of the suspect involved in their case, which was distributed to all of the Sheriff's Office units through their in-car computer systems, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a deputy identified the individual as the same person who had been arrested for the trespassing charge two days prior, who was still pending a positive identification before he could be released.

The man's identity was confirmed. Detectives with the investigating agency responded to St. Johns County to further their investigation.

The suspect was identified as Julian V. Lopez, 20, of Palm Bay, deputies said.

He is currently being held in the St. Johns County Jail.

