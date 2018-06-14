St. Augustine man charged with impersonating federal agent

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested in St. Johns County for impersonating a law enforcement officer, News4Jax learned Thursday.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, Silbert Johnson, 42, got into a confrontation with another man Wednesday night in St. Augustine.

At some point, Johnson began yelling that he was a federal agent, the Police Department said. It's unclear where exactly Johnson and the other man were.

When officers arrived they arrested Johnson. He was charged with impersonating an officer and disorderly conduct. He was held in the St. Johns County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

Johnson's arrest comes as the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office investigates claims of people posing as deputies. Johnson's arrest was unrelated.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.