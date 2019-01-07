Man charged with assault after ramming house with car, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon after he was accused of intentionally driving his car into a parked vehicle and a house, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Griffin is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Deputies said a woman accused Griffin of ramming his car into her car and home. The woman was not identified by deputies but has a relationship with Griffin, according to this arrest report.

Deputies said Griffin and the woman got into an argument at her home, and when she refused to let him "visit with several subjects in the house," he got into his car and rammed her car twice before driving onto the porch steps and damaging a support column and the porch.

Deputies said Griffin ran off but was found and arrested later by St. Johns County deputies.

