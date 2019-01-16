Jacksonville man charged with multiple child sex crimes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Jacksonville man wanted by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on multiple child sex crimes was booked into the St. Johns County jail on Tuesday, authorities said.

Terry Wen Fee Tan was transferred to St. Johns County after he had been captured Friday at his apartment on Yellowfin Drive, according to court records.

Tan, 42, is charged with three counts of capital sexual battery and three counts of molestation.

St. Johns County detectives said the victim is a child under the age of 13.

According to the arrest warrant, which contained graphic details, the sex offenses happened between July 2016 and December 2018.

Prior to the warrant being issued for Tan’s arrest, the victim had been interviewed by a child protective investigator. The victim was able to provide very detailed information and visual descriptions of the alleged sex crimes.

Tan is being held without bond, online jail records showed Wednesday.

