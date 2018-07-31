Homeless man charged with setting fire to St. Augustine church

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies have charged a homeless man with arson after he set fire to a church in St. Augustine using napkins and a lighter, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the arrest report, the youth pastor of Anchor Faith Church told deputies he caught Rodney Wade Myers, 51, burning the doorframe of the building.

A responding deputy found the door had recently been burned, the Sheriff's office said.

The youth pastor, Brandon Hicks, told investigators he believed Myers came to the church and lit the door on fire on two previous occasions, the report read. Hicks said Myers was using a lighter to set napkins on fire against the door jam.

When confronted, Myers told Hicks he was trying to keep the mosquitoes away, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the report, Hicks told police he believed Myers was upset because staff has repeatedly asked Myers to leave after he was caught sleeping on church property multiple times.

Myers was taken to jail and charged with arson, which is a first degree felony.

