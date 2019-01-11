Man crashes U-Haul van into storage units, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Utah man was arrested Friday morning after he crashed a U-Haul van into several storage units while attempting to flee law enforcement deputies, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Clay Neville, 27, of American Fork, Utah, was arrested as deputies were investigating multiple burglaries at a storage unit on Lakeside Avenue. Neville drove onto the property at about 9 a.m. in a rental van.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Neville, who had an outstanding warrant in Utah, put the van in reverse and tried to drive off as deputies approached him. While deputies ran after the van, Neville drove down an aisle and crashed into several storage units before running off.

Neville was found a short time later and taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office said. He is suspected in at least two burglaries to other storage units at the same facility, which occurred in December.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.