Man critically injured in saw accident in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a construction site accident involving a saw in St. Johns County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man was cutting a post about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Villages of Seloy, a new subdivision near St. Augustine off State Road 16.

They said he slipped and fell and was cut in his upper body, possibly his neck.

A helicopter was brought in to airlift the man to Orange Park Medical Center.

Deputies said because it was an industrial accident Occupational Safety and Health Administration will likely be called in to investigate.

