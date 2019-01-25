Man found sleeping in SUV with drugs, infant, deputies say

ELKTON, Fla. - Deputies arrested a man in Elkton after he was found inside a parked SUV with drug paraphernalia and a 9-month-old child, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest report said a deputy noticed an SUV with its headlights on and its engine running in the parking lot of a Quality Inn on State Road 207. Inside the SUV, a man was found asleep in the driver's seat and an infant child was found asleep in a car seat.

After removing the man and the child from the SUV, deputies found numerous hypodermic needles, bloody paper towels and two different types of prescription drugs, the Sheriff's Office said. The man did not have a prescription.

Deputies identified the man in the car as Michael Wayne Hull, 49, of St. Augustine, according to the arrest report. He was charged with felony child neglect, in addition to misdemeanor drug charges.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.