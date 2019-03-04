Man jailed after argument with teen turns violent, deputies say

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Robert Wing, 42, was arrested by St. Johns County deputies around 3:30 a.m. Monday after a teenage girl told a Circle K store clerk that he had harmed her, according to a police report.

It said the teen called Wing to pick her up as soon as possible from a location so some boys wouldn't rape her. The report said Wing picked her up then accused her of being in a house full of boys and she told him that wasn't true.

The teen said she asked Wing to take her home but instead he pulled into a parking lot and walked around the car then struggled to get her phone after she threatened to call a friend.

That's when the teen said she kicked and punched him to get him off her and he closed the door on her legs. A struggle ensued.

Wing was accused of grabbing her again, but she said bit him on his arm to get free, then ran to into the Circle K to get help, according to the report.

He was arrested when deputies arrived and was taken to the St. Johns County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.