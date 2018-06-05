Man sought after stolen credit used to buy iPhone, deputies say

Deputies say the man was captured on video purchasing an iPhone X at Best Buy with a credit card that was reported stolen.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of using credit cards stolen during several car burglaries in the Matanzas Inlet area, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office released an image of the man, who deputies said was captured on video purchasing an iPhone X at a Daytona Beach Best Buy using one of the credit cards reported stolen.

Deputies said the credit cards taken during the auto burglaries near Fort Matanzas in southern St. Johns County have also at other stores, including a Super Walmart in the Daytona Beach area.

Several other car burglary victims' checks were cashed at SunTrust Bank and Wells Fargo banks, totaling $4,800, deputies said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-209-1477.

