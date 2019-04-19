Man suspected in Ponte Vedra armed burglary captured

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A man suspected in an armed burglary in Ponte Vedra was captured by deputies Thursday evening, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man (pictured above), who was wanted for questioning, ran from deputies on North Wilderness Trail.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was apprehended a few hours later after he jumped someone's fence and tried to hide along a bulkhead.

The suspect was not immediately identified. Details surrounding the armed burglary were not immediately clear.

It's unclear if the man was arrested.

PV UPDATE #2: The individual being sought earlier today in PV regarding an Armed Burglary has been located after he jumped a resident’s fence and attempted to hide along a bulkhead. He is currently with detectives and we will advise further when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/KvpP33MW8N — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) April 19, 2019

