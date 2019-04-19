St Johns County

Man suspected in Ponte Vedra armed burglary captured

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A man suspected in an armed burglary in Ponte Vedra was captured by deputies Thursday evening, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man (pictured above), who was wanted for questioning, ran from deputies on North Wilderness Trail.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was apprehended a few hours later after he jumped someone's fence and tried to hide along a bulkhead.

The suspect was not immediately identified. Details surrounding the armed burglary were not immediately clear.

It's unclear if the man was arrested.

