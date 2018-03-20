Man tries to lure girl into car with Yorkie, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A man in his 60s tried to lure a girl under the age of 12 into his car Monday afternoon, asking the child to get in and pet his dog, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

The parents of the girl told deputies that their child was waiting for a friend outside a residence on Corunna Street in St. Augustine Beach sometime between 2:45-2:55 p.m. when the man drove up in a silver four-door Honda Civic with gray seats.

Deputies said the man then called out to the girl, asking her to walk toward the Civic, get in and pet his Yorkshire terrier, which was inside the car. The brown or blond Yorkie, named Pixie, was reportedly wearing a pink harness with white polka dots on it.

When the girl did not approach the car, deputies said, the man called out to her again, asking her to come to the car, and that's when the girl replied no and ran away.

Deputies on Tuesday released a composite sketch of the man, who was described has having short gray hair, gray-colored stubble on his face, brown eyes and fairly wrinkled skin. The girl told investigators that the man was not heavy and not muscular.

Special Victims' Unit detectives are investigating and said they want to question the man. Anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch is asked to call Sheriff's Office detectives at 904-824-8304. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

