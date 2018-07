CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. - A man washed ashore Thursday morning on a St. Johns County beach and wasn't breathing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Rescuers performed CPR on the man, who was spotted by a beachgoer around 8:38 a.m. near Ocean Trace Road.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said the man, who is in his 70s, died at Flagler Hospital.

It's unclear if the man had gone for a swim or was out on a boat, Mulligan said.

