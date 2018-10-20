Memorial marker stolen in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A memorial marker was vandalized and stolen Friday in St. Johns County, a spokesperson for the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center said.

The marker was erected in memory of Isaac Barrett, who was lynched in June 1897.

It was set to be officially unveiled during a dedication ceremony Saturday morning near the Shands Pier off State Road 13.

Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.