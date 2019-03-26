Mickler's Landing boardwalk improvements begin Tuesday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Crews in St. Johns County will begin working on improvements to the boardwalk at Mickler’s Landing Tuesday.

While people will still be able to access the beach using a sand pedestrian path, Tuesday will be an exception as crews bring in heavy equipment to remove vegetation and level the area.

Access to the beach will be restricted all day on March 26, and will be reinstated on March 27.

The renovations to the weathered walkover will include widening of the platform to 10 feet wide using concrete and wood. New showers and pavilions for beachgoers will also be added.

“I’m excited about it. It’ll be nice. It’ll be much nicer walking out to the beach and being able to get back to the cars and your feet will be a little cleaner, your cars won’t get as dirty. I like that,” said Mike Smiley, a St. Johns County resident.

During construction, a portion of the parking lot will remain open. In the meantime, the county is asking for patience as it improves access to the beach just in time for summer.

The county hopes to finish construction on the boardwalk by Memorial Day. There will be a few other days during construction they may need to close access for safety reasons. To see if it is closed at any point, visit St. Johns County Beach Access.

