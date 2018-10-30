Mom upset over politically-worded high school exam question

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A question asked on a test given to students at St. Augustine High School is raising eyebrows over its politically-inclined wording, first reported by WKMG-TV in Orlando.

The question was part of an advanced English exam. It read: "Right when it appeared the nation was becoming increasingly tolerant of alternative lifestyles, immigration, and minorities, the vocal and angry right wing forced the nation to make a complete ________, embracing bigotry, xenophobia, and sexism."

Christina Langston, the chief of community relations for the St. Johns County School District, confirmed to News4Jax that the test was given to students and that teachers have the autonomy to "develop and administer" their own tests. A statement from Langston reads:

"The school's administration was not aware of the content of the test specifically, and have addressed this internally. We always encourage parents to reach out to their child's school with issues and concerns first, as many times the school's administration is able to remedy situations in a way that is agreeable to everyone involved."

A student who was given the exam took a photo of it and showed it to his mother. They spoke exclusively to WKMG-TV. Read the full story here.

