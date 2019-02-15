More improvements coming to road near Nease High School

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - More improvements will be coming to Ray Road, which Nease High School is located on.

News4Jax reported in August 2017 that a new red light was installed at the intersection of Ray Road at U.S. 1, just south of County Road 210, after safety concerns were raised about Nease High students who travel through the busy intersection every day to get to school.

Now, a new project approved this week by the St. Johns County School Board will begin soon, bringing more safety improvements to the road.

According to the school board, an ongoing increase in traffic on Ray Road has caused safety concerns for staff, students and visitors of Nease High School, and improvements, including widening of the road and creating turn lanes at access points, will be made.

The board made this agreement with the county and the project will be paid for by the school district.

The project is estimated to cost about $1 million. The district has not yet released a projected start date.

