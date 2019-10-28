Mother files lawsuit after hit-and-run death of 16-year-old son

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Three years after death of her son who was killed in a hit-and-run, a St. Johns County mother is holding on to hope that someone comes forward with answers.

Along State Road 312 lies a memorial for Dalton Kuhn. Investigators said the 16-year-old was hit while heading home on his skateboard.

For a brief moment Monday, Kuhn's family thought an arrest had been made in the teenager's death, but it turned out to be a different case.

"It's hard because whenever there is an arrest it's like opening a wound," said Wendy Willis, Kuhn's mother.

She believes someone knows who is responsible, but is afraid to speak out. She spoke with her son just an hour before she believes the hit-and-run occurred.

Her son's body was not found until the following morning.

Since the hit-and-run, Willis has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Transportation and Florida Power and Light.

The suit states in part that "Kuhn did not die immediately from the impact..." and "Had the grass been properly maintained, Kuhn would have been seen sooner and his life would have been saved."

Willis believes there should have been a safe means for people to travel to and from the bridge. She hopes FDOT will add guardrails and sidewalks.

"The conscious choice for me doing that was to say, 'hey, I need you to understand before you open these bridges, before you open an island anywhere that you make sure it's safe for everyone'."

Willis doesn't believe the person who killed her son should spend the rest of their life in prison. She just wants them to come forward and tell the truth.

"Nothing, even someone admitting to it will bring him back, but it helps the healing process," she said. "It helps us realize, hey, you actually cared. This wasn't a piece of trash on the side of the road. This was my son."

The hit-and-run occurred on Oct. 10, 2016, and would have happened sometime after 7 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

