2 motorcyclists seriously injured in collision with St. Johns County patrol car

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two motorcyclists were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a St. Johns County patrol car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on State Road 16 at Harvest Lane near the St. Augustine Premium Outlet around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers said theDeputy Brandon Hetzler was attempting to make a U-turn when two motorcycles struck the front of his marked patrol car. Julia Perez, 51, and Thomas Eiland, 59, were both thrown off their motorcycles. Hetzler was not injured in the crash and was able to assist with medical treatment, along with additional deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Eiland was taken to Flagler Hospital with serious injuries. Perez was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville with critical injuries. Troopers said both were wearing their helmets.

FHP's report said charges are pending further investigation

