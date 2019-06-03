Motorcyclist killed after SUV makes U-turn on U.S. 1

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday night after hitting a Jeep Wrangler that turned into his path on U.S. 1 just north of County Road 206, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Brandon Carter, of St. Augustine, was riding south just before 9 p.m. when a northbound SUV driven by Keven Adams, 55, also of St. Augustine, made a U-turn at Moses Creek Boulevard into the southbound lane of U.S. 1.

Carter's Kawasaki struck the Jeep and caught fire. According to the FHP report, he died at the scene.

Adams and a 22-year-old passenger were taken to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries.

According to the report, charges are pending the outcome of the crash investigation.

