ST. JOHNS, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed after failing to negotiate a roundabout on State Road 13 and North Riverhouse Drive on Sunday afternoon.

FHP has not released the man's name yet, pending notification of the next of kin. We do know the motorcyclist was 26-years old.

He was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

