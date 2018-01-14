Motorcyclist killed in St. Johns County crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening when he collided with a truck, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the motorcyclist was at the intersection of Palm Valley Road and Davis Park Boulevard when the driver of a pickup truck turned into his path, resulting in the wreck.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the motorcyclist, pending next of kin notification.

