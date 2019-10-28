Multiple cars ransacked in 2 St. Johns County neighborhoods

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Two St. Johns County neighborhoods, the Florida Club condominiums and Marsh Landing subdivision, reported that cars were broken into over the weekend.

In addition to multiple ransacked cars, two Marsh Landing residents also reported having their vehicles stolen out of their driveways.

It's unclear whether the two auto burglary sprees are related.

Diana Shek, who has lived at Florida Club for years, said she woke up Monday morning to find her car had been hit.

"My box had been opened and my armrest had been opened," Shek said. "All the papers were on my chair, on my seat, and nothing else was taken. I had a box in the back seat that wasn't even touched."

Other neighbors in the condominium complex weren't as lucky. One man reported his subwoofer and amplifier, costing more than $600, were taken from his pickup truck. He told deputies that he believes he locked his vehicle. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report, there were no signs of forced entry.

Another woman said her laptop was stolen out of her car. She told police she may have left the car unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry.

Shek said she's not sure how they got in her car.

"Maybe a shiv," she said. "I usually lock my door, I'm very, very persistent in that because I don't want my car to be broken into. I may not have locked it this time, who knows, but I thought I locked it and the only thing I can figure is the little shiv stick thing."

In the Marsh Landing subdivision this weekend, there were multiple reported break-ins, as well as two trucks that were stolen: a 2017 Toyota Tundra and a 2012 Ford F-150. In both cases, the owners said they left the keys inside and the doors were unlocked.

Marsh Landing is a gated subdivision. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said that can create a false sense of security. He said because of that, people get too comfortable and forgetful.

When asked how crooks are getting into gated communities, Jefferson said a lot of people have access -- contractors, landscapers, professionals and visitors who may remember the code to get in.

If you have information about either vehicle burglary spree, call the Sheriff's Office.

