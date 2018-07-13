Nearly $5K in cigarettes stolen from Bubba's Food Mart in St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Deputies are working to track down a smash-and-grab burglar who made off with thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a convenience store, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the incident report, the burglar shattered the glass door of Bubba's Food Mart on Everest Lane around 1 a.m. Thursday. He walked inside and grabbed $200 in cash, 120 cartons of cigarettes valued over $4,900 and may have taken several books of lotto tickets.

Neighboring businesses told News4Jax crime around the Promenade at Bartram Springs is uncommon.

"We have all these family establishments, and to have something like this happen in this area is scary," said Jordan Dau, a business owner in the shopping plaza. "I think we'll be fine, but we do need to watch out for anything to help make sure something like this doesn't happen again to our community."

Amanda Malcom, an employee at the nearby Body Control store, said the business she works at will be keeping a watchful eye for anything suspicious.

"We have cameras and we're taking note of things. We are good neighbors with the folks this happened to (Bubba's Food Mart), and we're watching out for them," Malcom said.

Deputies said the crook was seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and gloves. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-277-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.