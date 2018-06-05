Neighbors shaken after rash of Nocatee car burglaries, theft

NOCATEE, Fla. - A rash of car burglaries is being investigated in what some would describe as a quiet section of Nocatee, leaving neighbors on edge Tuesday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said in addition to the burglaries Monday morning, there was also an auto theft. No arrests have been made in any of the crimes.

Neighbors like Kandace Hamilton said it's typically a safe area and some people leave their car doors unlocked.

"It's just, I mean, an invasion of your privacy. You feel like we're in this bubble here in Nocatee," Hamilton said.

Investigators said at least five cars were burglarized. The thieves made off with personal items including credit cards and Social Security cards.

Dawn Cuellar said she, too, felt like her neighborhood was safe. That sense of security has been shaken since the burglaries.

"Our kids walk to school," Cuellar said. "It's something we take pride in when it comes to safety and (being) a close-knit neighborhood."

Cuellar said her husband's car was stolen Monday morning. She said he left his keys in the car and his doors unlocked.

"It's something that we didn't anticipate or think that could happen, but it did, and it just makes us think differently on how we need to be safer and make sure we lock things up," Cuellar said.

A neighbor's surveillance video appears to show the thieves taking off with the car. Detectives were reviewing that video.

The Sheriff's Office offered a friendly reminder for everyone to lock up. Detectives asked anyone with information to contact them at (904) 824-8304.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.