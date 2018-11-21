New commercial development planned for northern St. Johns County

Rendering provided by Cross Regions Real Estate for The Fountains at St. Johns development

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - In fiscal year 2017, the St. Johns County issued more than 4,500 permits for single-family homes.

A new commercial development planned for the northern part of the county aims to keep up with all the growth.

The Fountains at St. Johns will sit on 23 acres of land just east of Interstate 95 on the north side of County Road 210.

The development will be coming to an area that’s already booming, with thousands of homes planned and under construction.

Many told News4Jax on Friday that they're looking forward to another retail outlet in the area, in addition to The Pavilion at Durbin Park, a massive outdoor mall still under construction about 5 miles away from where the Fountains at St. Johns will be located.

People who live off C.R. 210 and in the Nocatee area said they usually have to drive up north to do their shopping, so they’re excited about new options.

"I think it is a good idea. I think there is a need for more commercial," said Dwight Ottesen, who lives in St. Johns County. "I think it is getting a little bit too crowded when it comes to residents."

A short drive down C.R. 210, orange barrels, mounds of dirt and construction can be seen near Beachwalk and Beacon Lakes, two subdivision the developer of Fountains at St. Johns hopes to serve in addition to Nocatee.

"We are happy that it is on the other side of Route 1," said Maria Allegretto, who lives in Nocatee.

The main concern from people living in the area is traffic. The good news is parts of C.R. 210 are being widened to keep up with the growth.

Construction on the Fountains at St. Johns will start in early 2019. According to the developer, it is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

The development company is also negotiating to buy another 30 acres north of the property, which would be part of Phase 2.

