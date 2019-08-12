New surveillance system in place in St. Johns County schools

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - With a new school year kicking off in St. Johns County, security is top of mind for school administrators.

Among the security upgrades is Omnicast, a new surveillance system produced by Genetec that brings together feeds from cameras installed at schools throughout the district. The system can also be viewed and accessed by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, which has already adopted the software.

The system, billed on the manufacturer’s website as “a smarter approach to video” that will help “your operation and security improve over time,” is one of the enhanced security measures added in the wake of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A district spokesperson did not go into detail about the number of cameras, their locations and whether they’re equipped with facial recognition capability, citing an exemption allowing schools not to disclose records that could compromise school security and fire safety plans.

