New York motorist jumped, robbed at I-95 rest stop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A New York man traveling through Florida was the victim of strong-arm robbery at an interstate rest area in St. Johns County.

According to a complaint affidavit, the man was robbed Tuesday in broad daylight at an Interstate 95 southbound rest area between International Golf Parkway and State Road 16.

The victim told St. Johns County deputies he was sleeping in his Dodge pickup truck in the parking lot when an unknown man started banging on his driver’s-side window.

When the victim rolled down his window to respond, the man told him another driver in the parking lot liked the vehicle the victim was hauling on his trailer.

According to the affidavit, the suspicious man told the victim the other driver wanted to take a picture of the vehicle and also wanted to meet the victim in person.

The victim got out of his truck and walked down the parking lot where he was met by five other people, who jumped him.

While the victim was on the ground, he said the men stole $1,800 in cash from his pocket then fled from the rest area.

Deputies interviewed another motorist from Mississippi who said the same suspicious man who approached the victim also approached his car with the same tactic. He said he was not interested and was left alone. He told deputies that a short time later, he heard a commotion involving the robbery victim, then saw five men running from the parking lot.

A bulletin was sent out to patrol units and law enforcement of surrounding counties, but nothing turned up.

Investigators contacted the rest area manager and were reviewing surveillance video from the vending machine area to see if it will help identify the suspects.

