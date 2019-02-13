No formal charges to be filed against fired St. Johns County deputy

The state attorney’s office has decided not to file formal charges against a former St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of fondling a young girl.

Deputy Jeffrey Cook was arrested last month on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor. He was fired after his arrest.

The charges stemmed from molestations of a teenage girl from 2004 to 2010, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The state attorney's office determined the statute of limitations had expired.

According to the arrest report, Cook was recorded in a controlled call with the girl, in which he told her he never meant to hurt her and asked for her forgiveness.

When questioned by investigators about the girl’s allegations, Cook said she was telling the truth, according to the report.

