On-street dining could come to historic street in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A plan to completely revamp a section of road in the nation’s oldest city is in the works.

The plan would include redesigning a stretch of Cuna Street to include on-street dining as part of a restaurant. For perspective, Cuna Street is along one of the main roads in St. Augustine, across from the Castillo de San Marcos.

With its cobblestone road and quaint charm, the idea is to make the area not only more beautiful, but safer for pedestrians.

Jeremy Marquis is the president of one of the firms handling the plans to revamp. He says this is a win-win for the city, tourists, and other businesses.

“It’s a win for the restaurant tour. In term of it is going to be a very vibrant front door to their establishment. I think this is just going to be an overall very positive project,” Marquis said.

On-street dining would be available from 10 a.m. until after midnight. The area would then be used as a loading zone from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m.

The city must first sign off on this and so far, no decisions have been made.

City leaders will discuss the plans to revamp at the next commission meeting, scheduled for July 8th.

