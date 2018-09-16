One person with critical injuries after head-on collision in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says one person suffered critical injuries in a head-on collision in St.Johns County.

FHP says the driver of a GMC Envoy was driving southbound on U.S.1 near Abbots Way. At the same time, another driver in a Ford F-150 was northbound on U.S. 1.

FHP says for reasons unknown, the Envoy hit the front end of the F-150. Both drivers were transported to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. The driver of the Envoy is listed in critical condition. The driver of the F-150 is listed in serious condition.

