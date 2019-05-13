Only a test: 1st responders to face mock plane crash at St. Augustine airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - First responders from St. Johns County and St. Augustine will rush to Northeast Florida Regional Airport on Tuesday morning to face a training involving a simulated aircraft crash.

Responders will be faced with a scenario consisting of a commercial aircraft carrying 20-30 passengers that crashed during an emergency landing. Responders will encounter multiple victims, fire and smoke. Crews will operate and respond as if this were an actual incident, including mitigating the crash site and treatment and transporting multiple patients suffering from significant traumatic injuries.

The exercise is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m., so expect emergency vehicles heading to the airport as if there were a real airplane crash.

News4Jax will be on hand and offer complete coverage.

