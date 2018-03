Hunter Brown was one of 17 people arrested as part of "Operation Cruel Summer."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of the suspects in last year’s crackdown on child predators in St. Johns County has pleaded out, and has been sentenced to prison.

Hunter Brown was one of 17 people arrested as part of Operation Cruel Summer.

He pleaded no contest to online solicitation of a child for sex and transmission of harmful materials to a minor.

He was sentenced to two years in prison and five years' probation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.