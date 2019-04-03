Paid-parking plan moves forward in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County commissioners are moving forward with plans for a paid parking plan that would include off-beach and boat ramp sites.

Commissioners said it’s necessary to cut down on a number of problems the county is facing. They voted 3-2 Tuesday night to begin contract discussions with Republic Parking.

While it’s not a done deal just yet, the county still needs to negotiate and then vote on a final contract with the company for the plan to move forward.

The plan is needed, according to commissioners to solve continuing problems with overflowing parking lots and infrastructure in need of repair. The proposal would bring in more than $2.3 million a year. It would cost just over $627 thousand to operate.

Negotiations are still underway, so it will be some time before the final cost for services is known.

The money would help fund beach services, and free up $800 thousand in property taxes.

The funds would help manage trash collection, keep restrooms clean, maintain beach access, beach driving lanes and pay for lifeguards and marine rescue.

The proposed parking rate to spend time at the beach includes a $5 daily pass, or $50 for an annual pass. An hourly fee is not on the table.

Commissioners hope to have an app visitors can use, once paid parking is in place – similar to ones used in other coastal communities. That way, people could see where parking is available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.