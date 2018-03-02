Pawsitively Jax: Meet newest addition to St. Johns County K-9 team

K-9 Bane and Deputy Rob Neigebauer (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Friday introduced the newest addition to its K-9 team.

K-9 Bane and his handler, Deputy Rob Neigebauer, are joining the unit.

Bane's name come from the movie "The Dark Knight Rises."

The Sheriff's Office said Neigebauer is a big fan of "Batman."

After K-9 Joker retired, Neigebauer wanted to keep the tradition of "Batman" villains on the team.

But don't be deceived by his name, because K-9 Bane is ready to fight crime and help put real villains behind bars.

Welcome to the team!

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.