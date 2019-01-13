Pedestrian killed near Outlet Mall in St. Augustine, FHP says

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - An elderly pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in St. Johns County late Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 10:26 p.m. troopers started to investigate a crash at State Road 16 and Fortier Road. Autumn Kinser, 26, was driving east on SR 16 in the outside lane. Alwin Hoffmann, 87, was standing in the lane when Kinser's car hit him, according to the crash report.

Troopers say Hoffmann had just been involved in an unrelated minor crash in the westbound lane of SR 16. For an unknown reason, he walked away from the crash and was in the eastbound lane when he was hit.

St. Johns County: Fatal Crash. SR 16 @ Fortier Rd. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian. Roadway is blocked. Please seek alternate route. Use caution if in area. pic.twitter.com/EsIRVhPgNK — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 13, 2019

The crash happened near the Outlet Mall and St. Augustine Aquarium. The road was blocked as troopers conducted their investigation.

