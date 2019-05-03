ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The morning after drive-by bullets barely missed a child on a couch in a West Augustine home, a man was spotted walking through a nearby apartment complex openly carrying a gun, investigators said.

They need to know who that man is.

Surveillance video showed the man "brazenly" walking through the complex with the handgun and then putting the gun inside a vehicle parked at the complex, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the owner of the car refused to allow a voluntary search, but after they got a warrant, they found a 9mm Glock pistol with a 33-round extended magazine (pictured) hidden under the front seat.

They said the gun was reported stolen in Jacksonville earlier this year.

Deputies think the man seen in the surveillance video may be connected to an incident overnight Monday on Scheidel Way that sent bullets flying into a home.

Several bullet holes were found in the home and shell casings were found outside, deputies said.

Multiple rounds hit a couch inside the home, narrowly missing a 9-year-old. Multiple young children were inside the home, including a 1-year-old, deputies said.

"They found nine shots outside, six inside and two shots that hit the couch where my grandson was laying," homeowner Leslie Harden told News4Jax. "For a grandmother, that's a lot."

"You know, I just want to grab my grandson and hug him. Thank God he was all right," she added.

Harden had words for whoever pulled the trigger.

"Why would you do this?" she said. "You could have killed an innocent child."

Anyone who might have been in the area between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. Monday and saw anything suspicious, including vehicles or people, is asked to contact detectives at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or tips@sjso.org. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a $5,000 reward if the information provided leads to an arrest.

"If you know something or saw something, say something," said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chuck Mulligan.

Detectives think the man in the surveillance video could be from Duval or St. Johns counties because the gun he was carrying was stolen from Duval County and the owner of the car he left the gun in currently lives in Duval County.

Anyone who might know the man's identity is asked to call Detective Jon Dees with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 904-209-2130 or if you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or TIPS@SJSO.ORG. Reward eligibility for information leading to an arrest is up to $5,000.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.