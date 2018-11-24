Police investigation underway at home on Southern Creek Drive

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Crime scene tape was put up around a home on Southern Creek Drive in a gated community of St. Johns County on Saturday afternoon.

Police cars have been at the home for hours, but officers at the scene refuse to say anything to News4Jax reporters about what's happened there. A crime scene van was also parked in front of the home.

All that deputies would say is that the situation is contained.

This is the second such incident involving the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

On Thanksgiving, deputies responded to a death investigation on Newpark Court. We're still waiting to hear from investigators if foul play was involved in the case.

The Sheriff's Office said more information would be released after an autopsy is completed.

