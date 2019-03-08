Man sought by deputies in string of burglaries

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office are working to track down a man after a string of burglaries that all took place within six hours.

According to investigators, the burglaries occured Wednesday morning, and they believe the same man is responsible in five break-ins. They happened at:

Royal Cleaners, 2220 County Road W 105, St. Augustine at 1 a.m.

Domino’s Pizza, 2220 County County Road W 103, St. Augustine at 1:25 a.m.

BP Gas Station, 125 Center Place Way, St. Augustine at 2 a.m.

Esquire Dry Cleaning, 175 County Road 210 W, St. Augustine at 6:25 a.m.

Tropical Smoothie, 2245 W County Road 210, St. Augustine at 6:28 a.m.

A burglar stole the register with checks and cash totaling to $8,000 from Royal Cleaners, according to the police report. The glass front door was shattered.

Photo from Royal Cleaners

Next door to the dry cleaners, another business hit. An employee told deputies the cash register was emptied from the day before, and the thief was unable to access the safe, so he left.

The incident report said deputies obtained surveillance footage of a man wearing a black flat bill hat, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gloves.

The suspected thief then went to the BP Gas Station on Center Place Way near International Golf Parkway where another front door was left shattered. An employee told deputies the store was not ransacked, and it is unkown if the burglar stole anything.

At 6:25 am, Esquire Dry Cleaning was hit. The police report said $320 was stolen out of the cash register. Police listed the same suspect information as in previous reports.

An Esquire Dry Cleaning employee said the door was busted and there was glass everywhere.

Photo outside Esquire Dry Cleaners

“I know he {the owner} said that that was the most cash that has been in the drawer in a while at one time,” Gail Wishard, an Esquire Dry Cleaning employee, said.

Finally, a Tropical Smoothie Cafe was hit. Again, the glass front door was shattered. The manager said the thief broke the register and took the bottom portion of a safe, which had no money inside.

Police believe they know who the man is and an arrest is pending.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.