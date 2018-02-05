Ponte Vedra Beach woman arrested in Super Bowl spat, deputies say

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A 60-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery at her home in Ponte Vedra Beach Sunday evening after getting into a fight with her boyfriend during the first quarter of the Super Bowl, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Cheryl Merrill and her boyfriend got into an argument over who would win, and deputies said she grabbed a wooden shelf from the entertainment center and whipped it at him, striking him in the hand.

Her arrest report shows the man's hand was badly bruised and swollen, but he declined medical treatment.

Merrill, who deputies said was intoxicated, was uncooperative with deputies who arrived at the home, according to the arrest report. She got into her car, started the engine and tried to drive away, the arrest reported aid.

Deputies said she was physically removed from the car and handcuffed.

