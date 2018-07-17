Porpoise Point homeowners request funding for beach renourishment

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - While funding and plans are in place to finally renourish Vilano Beach up to South Ponte Vedra Beach, those plans don’t include beaches in the South Vilano community of Porpoise Point.

Residents who live along the shoreline in Porpoise Point said they're not only upset about being left out, but also worried their properties could be in danger during future storms.

They voiced those concerns Tuesday to St. Johns County commissioners.

Since Porpoise Point didn't meet the criteria to be included in the federal renourishment project, residents requested emergency funding from the county to replace sand that is no longer behind their beachfront homes.

According to the homeowners, beach erosion resulting from two hurricanes and countless nor'easters has hit them so hard that bulkheads are now exposed and sand dunes that once stood tall no longer exist.

Come high tide, water is just feet from their homes.

While the living areas of these properties are on the second floor, there is still little protection for homes that are not on the beach.

“Unfortunately for our entire neighborhood of Porpoise Point, we are now the sand dunes. The beachfront homes are the sand dunes," said Porpoise Point homeowner Jeffrey Shubart. "We’re the only protection that the homeowners on the interior of Porpoise Point have.”

The lack of adequate sand has also made it difficult for emergency vehicles to respond to the area, as there's not enough sand to drive on during high tide.

County officials said they have asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a study to see how much it would cost to fix the problem. That process could take a year.

Officials also acknowledged the Porpoise Point homeowners would be in trouble should a hurricane hit the area this season.

