Prices spike for St. Augustine Beach pier visitors

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - Visitors to the pier in St. Augustine Beach are noticing an increase in prices, which has some people upset.

Lynn Homes is from the Tampa area and enjoys visiting the pier on A1A Beach Boulevard. She was disappointed to hear about the increase.

"(Some) people are on fixed incomes and can’t afford to pay more and more," Holmes said. "Especially if they’ve got kids or grandkids who want to go."

Here's a look at the breakdown of costs:

General entry: $2 (up from $1)

(up from $1) Fishing for St. Johns County residents: $4 (up from $2)

(up from $2) Fishing for non-residents: $6 (up from $3)

(up from $3) Annual passes for St. Johns County residents: $40 (up from $20)

(up from $20) Annual passes for non-residents: $60 (up from $30)

(up from $30) Children 6-years-old and younger: Free

Adults 60-years-old and up: Free

Michael Ryan, a spokesperson for St. Johns County, pointed out that the last price increase was more than a decade ago.

"The cost of operating and maintaining and repairing the pier has increased, just as the cost of maintaining and operating all county facilities," Ryan said. "Our county commissioners are very much adamant about those who utilize the service."

Despite price increases, Ryan hopes visitors can appreciate the county's effort to keep the pier in its best condition.

The price increases were not individually voted on by county commissioners. They were approved in September as part of the county's budget.

