St. Johns County commissioners backtrack on Mickler's Landing closure

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Several St. Johns County commissioners said Tuesday morning they were not aware Mickler's Landing would be totally closed for a restoration project.

During the meeting, at least two commissioners said when they first signed off on the project, they were not under the impression that the beach would be shut down during the week through February 2020.

One commissioner said he believed only a quarter of the beach access at Mickler's Landing would be closed to allow space for construction. He also said the time frame the commission was given was 45 to 60 days.

The commission said they understand the public's frustration with the closure and had it known the extent of the restoration project, the commissioners would have taken the time to properly notify the public.

According to the commissioners, the project forcing the beach closure includes new restrooms, showers and changing rooms at the beachfront park. However, community members say the closure is not only for these improvements.

An online petition states that the beach is closed to install geotubes. Geotubes are large tubes of sand designed to assist with beach erosion and storm surge.

According to the petition, 13 beachfront homeowners have given their approval to have them installed.

More than 5,500 people have signed the petition against the geotubes, which some say could endanger sea turtles.

